Autoliv’s top 10 competitors in passive safety auto parts

Autoliv, the market leader in passive safety with an estimated global market share of 42%, ranked its main competitors.

Above all, ZF, Autoliv’s biggest competitor, is a world leader in transmission and chassis technology, as well as passive safety technologies, and is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers.

Then its second largest competitor is the United States-based Joyson Safety Systems (JSS).

JSS is a Chinese-owned company and is the result of the merger between Key Safety Systems (KSS) and Takata Corporation after KSS acquired Takata in 2018.

Main competitors

In Japan, Brazil, South Korea, and China, there are several local suppliers that have close ties with domestic vehicle manufacturers.

For example, Toyota uses “keiretsu” (internal) suppliers Tokai Rika for seat belts and Toyoda Gosei for airbags and steering wheels.

These suppliers generally receive the majority of Toyota’s business in Japan.

Likewise, Mobis, a major supplier to Hyundai/Kia in South Korea, generally receives a significant portion of its business.

Other main competitors include Nihon Plast and Ashimori from Japan, Jinheng from China, Samsong from South Korea and Chris Cintos from Seguranca in South America.

Together these competitors account for the majority of the remaining market share in passive safety.

Autoliv is a Delaware corporation with its main executive offices in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company operates as a holding corporation and has two main subsidiaries, Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc.

What does the company do? It is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of safety systems for the automotive industry with a wide range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems.

Passive safety systems are primarily intended to improve vehicle safety.

Thus, passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal impact airbag protection systems, side impact airbag protection systems, seat belts, steering wheels, inflation technologies, battery cable cutters and protection systems for vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.