Auto parts production in Mexico hits record high 

Auto parts production in Mexico set a record in April 2024, reaching 10.949 billion dollars.

According to a press release from the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), this amount implied a year-on-year increase of 14.19 percent.

At the same time, this figure is 2.49% higher than the previous historical maximum of 10.682 billion dollars achieved in August 2023.

From January to April 2024, this indicator accumulated 42.142 billion dollars, which means a 9.55% year-on-year growth and also a record for an equal period.

Auto parts production in Mexico

«These figures reaffirm the confidence that companies in the auto parts sector have in the country, contributing significantly to Mexico’s technological, economic and social development,» INA said.

In particular, in terms of trade with the United States, auto parts exports from Mexico to that foreign market broke records from January to April 2024, with 28.373 billion dollars, representing a year-on-year rise of 9.4 percent.

According to the Census Bureau, imports of these products to the U.S. market from around the world grew at a year-on-year rate of 8.5%, to 66.266 billion dollars in the same period.