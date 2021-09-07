Atizapán-Atlacomulco highway will start operations in 2023: Aleatica

The Atizapán-Atlacomulco Highway (AT-AT), located in Mexico and now under construction, will begin operations in 2023, said Aleatica, a company that holds the concession.

With information available until mid-May, the construction of the Highway is estimated to be able to resume as soon as the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) has delivered the entire Right of Way and social problems are resolved.

Thus, according to the company, construction is expected to resume this year, to put the road into operation in 2023.

Aleatica has a 100% interest in Concesionaria AT-AT, which is the holder of a concession granted on April 25, 2014 by the Federal Government, through the SCT for the Atizapán-Atlacomulco highway.

On April 25, 2014, the federal government awarded Concesionaria AT-AT a Concession for the construction, exploitation, operation, conservation and maintenance of the high-specification Atizapán-Atlacomulco highway, with a length of 77.2 km. in the State of Mexico. This Concession is valid for 30 years.

Atizapán-Atlacomulco Highway

The objective of this road is to connect the north and northeast of the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City with Guadalajara-Morelia and Querétaro, through the construction of the Atizapán-Atlacomulco branch line.

On September 15, 2020, the Concessionaire signed a contract with the construction company Latina Mexico, a subsidiary of Aleatica, to continue with the construction of the highway.

In November 2020, Latina began the bidding process for the different construction sections with the most important construction companies that have a presence in the country.

Later, on February 25, 2021, the SCT resolved the existence of an event of force majeure, in order to recognize the material impossibility of the Concessionaire to conclude the construction of the Highway in time, due to delays in physical possession of the right of way.

In this sense, the construction program will be modified to represent the new construction deadline.

As of December 31, 2020, Aleatica’s portfolio of assets included seven toll road concessions and one airport.

Of the toll roads, six are in operation and one is under construction (Autopista Atizapán-Atlacomulco).

Entity has a 49% stake in Administradora Mexiquense del Aeropuerto Internacional de Toluca (AMAIT), which is the second airport in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City.