ASUR increased its investments by 27.5% in 2020

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) made capital expenditures of 3,412 million pesos, an increase of 27.5% year-on-year.

In Mexico, 3,072.4 million pesos were spent on capital investments in nine airports, mainly advancing the works program started in 2019.

Among the most important works are: the expansion of several terminal buildings (especially at the Cancun, Mérida and Villahermosa airports); the expansion of a taxiway at the Cancun airport; and the expansion of the checked baggage control system, the commercial aviation platform and ground handling facilities at the Cancun airport.

Also in 2020, ASUR spent 6.9 million pesos in Colombia on projects that included, among others, the construction and equipping of the terminal building.

Lastly, ASUR invested 357.2 million pesos in Puerto Rico in projects that include: taxiway extension, terminal extension, including Terminal D, exit lines from security gates, restoration of aviation platforms, runway maintenance, protection equipment for central control points, thermal cameras for departure lanes and servers for airlines and ASUR back office.

The company has concessions to operate, maintain and develop nine airports in the southeastern region of Mexico for 50 years as of November 1, 1998.

ASUR

As operators of these airports, the company collects fees from airlines, passengers and other users for the use of airport facilities.

ASUR also obtains rentals and other income from commercial activities carried out at its airports, such as the leasing of spaces to restaurants and retailers.

The company’s Mexican concessions include the Cancun International Airport concession, which was the second busiest airport in Mexico in 2020 in terms of passenger traffic and the busiest in terms of international passengers in regular service, according to the General Directorate of Aeronáutica Civil, or General Civil Aviation Office, Mexico’s federal aviation authority.

In addition, ASUR has concessions to operate the airports of Cozumel, Huatulco, Mérida, Minatitlán, Oaxaca, Tapachula, Veracruz and Villahermosa.

The company had capital expenditures of 1,100 million pesos in 2018.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado