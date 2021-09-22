AstraZeneca to invest US $ 360 million in a drug plant in Ireland

AstraZeneca reported that it will invest $ 360 million in a new drug plant in Ireland.

The company will establish a next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules near Dublin to ensure the company’s global supply network is fit for future growth.

The new drug plant will allow for late-stage development and early commercial supply, adopting cutting-edge process technology and digital innovation designed to meet the needs of the company’s new drug line with speed and agility.

In doing so, the investment in the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, is expected to create around 100 highly skilled direct jobs, including scientists and engineers, and more indirect jobs.

The project, which will provide a major boost to the local economy and the country’s life sciences sector, was developed with the support and collaboration of the Irish investment agency, IDA Ireland.

Drug plant

Overall, the investment program is expected to significantly reduce time-to-market and costs and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, which will contribute to the company’s Ambition Zero Carbon program.

The design of the plant will allow the addition of capacity to manufacture a wide range of drugs, including new modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates and oligonucleotides.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a science-led global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including those for cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic and respiratory diseases.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its medicines are used by millions of patients around the world.

Pam Cheng, executive vice president of global operations and IT, said: “Future API manufacturing for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis, requiring next-generation technologies and capabilities that can respond quickly and agilely to clinical needs and rapidly changing commercials”.