AstraZeneca raises 35% sale of new drugs in 2020

AstraZeneca’s new drug sales increased 35% year-on-year in 2020, to $ 13.359 million.

In fact, that result had a boost in emerging markets, where new drug sales climbed 51 percent.

At the same time, new drugs accounted for 52% of total product sales worldwide, with outstanding performance in the main therapy areas.

In total, sales of all AstraZeneca products advanced 10%, in 2020, to $ 25.89 billion.

Above all, AstraZeneca noted, the fourth quarter was the first in many years where product sales exceeded $ 7 billion.

The growth in product sales is primarily driven by strong results from new drugs in emerging markets.

Drug

AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, England.

Today the company has a portfolio of products for major disease areas including cancer, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, respiratory, and inflammation.

Notably, AstraZeneca’s specialty care drug sales increased 23% to $ 13.468 million, with a significant contribution from emerging markets consisting of 25% of total sales.

In 2020, product sales in emerging markets climbed 6% to $ 8.679 billion.

First, new drugs, driven primarily by Tagrisso and Lynparza in oncology and Forxiga in the new CVRM, generated particularly encouraging growth and accounted for 30% of China’s total product sales.

Additionally, strong sales from Zoladex, Seloken, and Symbicort complemented this performance.

Pulmicort’s drop in China by 36% to $ 648 million restricted growth for the year.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado