Assets of the Retirement Savings System grew 18.1% in 2020

The net assets of the Retirement Savings System totaled 4 trillion 709,808 million pesos at the end of 2020.

The amount represented an annual growth rate of 18.1% nominal (14.5% in real terms).

It also represented a GDP partition of 20.4 percent.

From 2008 to 2020, accumulated capital gains of 2 billion 207,719 million pesos were recorded.

Thus, the amount was equivalent to 46.87% of the assets managed by the AFORE.

By the end of 2020, there are 68.2 million accounts in the Retirement Savings System.

That amount is made up of:

49.4 million registered accounts.

10.2 million accounts assigned with resources in SIEFORE .

. The remainder corresponds to accounts assigned with resources deposited in Banco de México.

Retirement Savings System

In terms of the portfolio composition of the SIEFORE, the following distribution was presented:

50.5% in government debt.

20.5% in international equities.

14.8% in national private debt.

5.7% in structured companies.

5.0% in national variable income.

2.2% in FIBERS.

1.0% in international debt.

0.5% in merchandise.

Covid-19

In 2020, partial retirements for unemployment equivalent to 20,060 million pesos have been registered, a figure higher by 8,030 million compared to the accumulated in 2019, which represents a nominal percentage variation of 66.7% (61.3% in real terms).

This increase is a consequence of the labor dynamics generated by the health contingency that the country is going through.

Regarding voluntary and solidarity savings in the Retirement Savings System, in the period January to December 2020, 19,931 million pesos were reached, which represents an increase over the previous year of 23.2% in nominal terms ( 19.1% in real terms).

Since the beginning of the Retirement Savings System and until the end of 2020, voluntary savings resources total 122,766 million pesos, equivalent to 2.6% of managed assets.

Derived from the financial inclusion efforts promoted by CONSAR, in 2020, more than 16,000 points of receipt of voluntary savings were reached; If compared to the 1,800 points in 2014, this means that the coverage for receiving voluntary savings has been multiplied nine times.

Net

Today, workers can save safely and with opportunity, in pharmacies, miscellaneous stores, grocery stores, stationery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, Telecom and in branches of the Banco del Bienestar.

In the SAR, 27.1 million Mexicans have their electronic identification file, which includes biometric elements (almost 900,000 more than at the end of 2019), thereby protecting the assets of workers and their individual accounts.

At the end of 2020, more than 5.6 million downloads of the AforeMóvil application have been reached, which has allowed anyone with CURP, who lives in Mexico or abroad (present in 11 countries) to locate their account or register in an AFORE, regardless of your employment status and age.

