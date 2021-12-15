ArcelorMittal produces rolled steel coil in Mexico

ArcelorMittal announced the departure of the first coil of hot rolled steel at its Lázaro Cárdenas plant, in Mexico.

Thus, this production is part of the results derived from an investment of 1,000 million dollars.

Due to the significance of the event, the president of the Executive Council of the company, Lakshmi Mittal, witnessed this Tuesday the production of the first steel roll of the new rolling mill that will start its productive life continuously next month.

The rolling mill has cutting-edge technology that ensures a hot sheet production line that can cover a third of the total production of the national market, which was 16.8 million tons in 2021, according to data from the National Steel Chamber (Canacero).

Throughout the tour, Mittal was accompanied by Víctor M. Cairo CEO of ArcelorMittal México and the Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla,

“I am very happy to be in Mexico today in the company of Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, making history in the steel industry: our mill will manufacture the steel that will transform the future of Mexico and North America,” said Mittal.

Rolled steel

As announced, it is planned that the new HSM will increase 2.5 million tons of steel to the plant, reaching an approximate production of 5.3 million of steel made in Mexico and for consumption by national customers and distributors.

With the construction of the rolling mill and its commissioning, 500 direct jobs will be created, as well as 3,000 indirect jobs, mainly in the town of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán.

One of the objectives of the new rolling mill is to produce a wide range of sheets with a final thickness of 25.4 mm to a minimum of 1.2 mm, required by the different industries in the Mexican market, as well as the production of low-carbon and ultra-low-carbon steels. high strength low alloy, API grades, etc., aligned of course to ArcelorMittal’s corporate purpose, “inventing smarter steels for a better world.”

ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 nations and primary steel production facilities in 17 countries.

While in 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $ 53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tons, iron ore production reached 58 million metric tons.

For its part, in Mexico, ArcelorMittal is the leading national steelmaker, concentrating its main manufacturing operation in the Lázaro Cárdenas port in Michoacán, where rebar, wire rod, billet and slab are produced, as well as operating mines in Sonora, Sinaloa and Lázaro Cárdenas It also has corporate offices in other states of the country.