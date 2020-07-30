ArcelorMittal Mexico operates with practices and protocols certified by the Norwegian company DNV GL to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, the steel company has developed emergency protocols to prevent possible contagions inside its steel plant in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, applying certified international practices and complying with local requirements.

Among the measures are the use of the mask, the application of rapid tests and the increase in the transport of personnel to respect the healthy distance.

DNV GL is an accredited international registry and classification society based in Høvik, Norway.

The company provides services for various industries, including maritime, renewable energy, oil and gas, electrification, food and beverage, and healthcare. It was created in 2013 as a result of a merger between two leading organizations in the field: Det Norske Veritas (Norway) and Germanischer Lloyd (Germany).

ArcelorMittal

From May to date, the company has donated more than 4.3 million pesos in medicines for patients with covid-19, disinfection and protection articles for its employees and the population of the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, medical and surgical supplies to IMSS hospitals. , ISSSTE, DIF, Naval Hospital and the municipal health jurisdiction.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal stated that it promoted with seed capital the making of 12,000 face masks employing women from the community, in addition to maintaining the free ambulance transfer service for the entire population of the city council that requires it.

In the region, information campaigns have been carried out in conjunction with the Business Coordinating Council and the Red Cross promoting the use of face masks, as well as the main health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, with more than 300,000 inhabitants, there are 2,731 positive confirmed cases and the death of 141 people has been recorded. Among those people, there are 15 collaborators employed by ArcelorMittal.

“Within this framework, ArcelorMittal maintains a labor certainty that allows workers to count on their full wages and the promotion of telework in areas where this activity is possible. An example of this are the 700 employees in a state of high vulnerability to the SARS-CoV2 virus who remained in preventive isolation, until the implementation of the yellow traffic light in the municipality, “said the company.

ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel producer and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and operations in 19 more.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal reported revenues of $ 70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million tons, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million tons.

