Arca Continental increases sales of Coca-Cola

Arca Continental reported this Tuesday that the Coca-Cola brand achieved growth for the sixth consecutive year in Mexico, closing 2021 with an increase of 2.8 percent.

Among other factors, the company explained, this was a result mainly driven by the relaunch of Coca-Cola Sin Azúcar.

Arca Continental is a company dedicated to the production, distribution and sale of beverages under the brands owned by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), as well as salty snacks under the brands Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in United States.

Likewise, Arca Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in the Americas and one of the largest in the world.

In its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 123 million in the northern and western region of Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the northern region of Argentina and in the southwestern region of the United States.

During 2021, the company’s sales in Mexico increased 12.1%, to 78,642 million pesos and the volume reached 1,282.2 Million Unit Cases (MCU), an increase of 3.5% compared to the previous year and 1.8% compared to 2019.

Sales of Coca-Cola

In accordance with the bottler agreements between Arca Continental and TCCC and the bottler authorizations granted by the latter, AC has the exclusive right to carry out this type of activity with Coca-Cola products in various territories of Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador , Peru and the United States.

The company maintains within its portfolio of beverages: cola and flavored soft drinks, purified and flavored water, dairy products and other carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, in various presentations.

As of the fourth quarter of 2021, Mexico’s EBITDA reached 4,556 million pesos with a dilution of 10 basis points, representing a margin of 22.5 percent. This dilution is mainly due to the increase in raw materials such as sweeteners and PET, combined with higher operating expenses.

The traditional channel continued to show resilience during the quarter with growth of 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 10.9% compared to the same period of 2019, mainly explained by the good performance of the cola, purified water and isotonic categories.

The actions that led to these results were the launch of the Ciel 1.2 L container and the “Share a Coca-Cola” promotion, which contributed to the growth of personal presentations.