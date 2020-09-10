Apparel export quotas are assigned

The Ministry of the Economy issued a notice communicating the direct allocation of export quotas for cotton garments or artificial and synthetic fibers (TPL1) and wool garments (TPL2) destined for the United States.

On June 29, 2020, the Agreement was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation by which the export and import quotas of non-originating textile goods and clothing, susceptible to receive preferential tariff treatment, are disclosed, in accordance with Treaty between Mexico, United States Canada (USMCA).

Export quotas

The Agreement establishes the following to obtain Direct Quota Allocations:

2.2. Direct assignment

2.2.1 For the TPL1 and TPL2 export quotas destined for the United States of America, the amount available to be allocated under the direct allocation procedure may be requested by individuals and legal entities established in the United Mexican States that have export history in the corresponding category.

2.2.2 To request the amount of the quota through the direct allocation procedure, the interested parties may submit the request during the period from June 15 to 30 of each year, on business days to exercise the quota in the following year.

Interested parties must request the allocation of the quota by means of a free writing, signed by the interested party or by the legal representative, which must be sent in a digitized way to the email dgce.tpls@economia.gob.mx indicating the amount of the required quota, broken down by textile category, for the year requesting the assignment.

The Ministry of Economy will issue the quota assignment letter within four business days following the last day of receipt of applications, which will be sent to the applicant in the same way.

The quota assignment letter will be valid from January 1 to December 31 of the year following the presentation of the application for the assignment of the quota.

