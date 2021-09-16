ANTAD’s total sales increase 1.6%, to 814,900 million pesos

The total sales of the members of the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD) of Mexico rose 1.6% year-on-year from January to August 2021, to 814.9 billion pesos.

Who is ANTAD? It is a service organization that claims to represent the interests of its associates by promoting the development of the retail trade and its suppliers in a market economy with social responsibility.

The associated chains have a presence in all cities and offer consumers the benefit of acquiring their products in legal trade

It is made up of self-service stores such as Walmart, HEB, Ley, Costco and La Comer, departmental stores such as Liverpool, Sears, Suburbia, Coppel and Sanborns and specialized stores such as Oxxo, Office Depot, Farmacias del Ahorro, Nutrisa and Steren.

In August 2021, sales in nominal terms to Equal Stores, registered a year-on-year increase of 4.5 percent.

This concept refers to the sales of stores that have more than one year of operation, excluding the sales of new stores (those that have less than one year of operation) and therefore are comparable against previous periods.

ANTAD

A Total Stores, which include the stores opened in the last 12 months, the growth was 6.4% compared to the same month of 2020.

In all of last year, ANTAD’s total sales were for 1 trillion 301,000 million pesos, a year-on-year decrease of 2.4 percent.

In a disaggregated manner, the sales of self-service stores totaled 468,000 million pesos (a growth of 7.7%), that of department stores totaled 295,000 million (a contraction of 13.6%) and the sales of specialized stores were 538,000 million (a decline of 2 percent).

At the end of 2020, the commercial chains that make up the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores together group more than 68,000 stores.

The total sales area of ​​these establishments totals more than 24 million square meters

Since 1983, ANTAD Associates have promoted the development of the retail trade and its suppliers in a market economy with social responsibility.

Likewise, the Associated Chains are present in all cities, offering consumers the benefit of acquiring their products in legal commerce, which translates into guarantee, safety and a good price.