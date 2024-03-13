Anheuser-Busch InBev: water management and watershed protection

Anheuser-Busch InBev drives water management with watershed protection in partnership with local stakeholders in 15 countries.

This protection focuses on high-stress areas in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Peru, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, United States and Zambia.

Together with local authorities, other water users and non-governmental organizations such as WWF and The Nature Conservancy, the company has dedicated financial and technical resources to green infrastructure initiatives, conservation and reforestation projects, habitat restoration efforts and soil conservation techniques.

To address the specific challenges of the local context, Anheuser-Busch InBev has developed and implemented a comprehensive watershed management process for sites located in water-stressed areas.

What is water stress? It occurs when the demand for water is greater than the amount available or the capacity of a system to meet that demand.

In brewing beer, water is used for malting, mashing, boiling, fermentation and bottling.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has adopted a results-based approach and has established baselines for measurement and monitoring techniques based on pilot initiatives in several of its high-risk communities.

To date, the company has invested in long-term solutions at 36 sites where it seeks to increase water security and improve water quality and availability for its communities and operations.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

In March 2018, following the achievement of our 2017 Environmental Goals, the company announced Sustainability Goals for 2025, which focus on four areas: smart agriculture, sustainable water management, circular packaging and climate action.

Regarding responsible water management, the company committed that 100% of its communities «in high stress areas will have improved water availability and quality.» It does not add more on this point.

Startups

Through the 100+ Accelerator, Anheuser-Busch InBev continues to identify partners that can deliver revolutionary breakthroughs in sustainable water management, farmer productivity, product recycling, responsible sourcing, green logistics and more.

Since its launch, 100+ Accelerator has worked with 116 startups from 35 countries and, in 2023, the company launched applications for the fifth cohort of startups.