ANAM and CBP conduct joint inspections of 1,400 shipments

Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) conducted joint inspections of 1,400 Mexican export shipments to the U.S. market.

At the Office of Agricultural Health Inspection (OISA) Colombia, Nuevo Leon, operates the pilot program for joint inspection of agricultural export goods that began in January 2019 between the National Service for Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality (Senasica), the General Administration of Customs (AGA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Colombia, Nuevo Leon.

From September 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, 1,400 shipments of vegetables for export to the United States have been registered, representing 19,748 tons of product.

The AGA was replaced by the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), with the publication on December 21, 2021, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, of a decree issuing the Internal Regulations of that agency.

Activities related to the certification for the commercial import of agricultural goods are carried out in OISA, located at the points of entry into the country at ports, airports and international borders, with a staff of 973 inspectors with profiles of agronomists, veterinarians and biologists.

Joint inspections

Between September 2021 and June 2022, 271,959 Import Certificates were issued through the 86 OISAs in the country.

Of this amount, 64.1% corresponds to livestock merchandise, 35.4% to vegetables and 0.5% to aquaculture merchandise, which covered a total of 33.1 million tons imported, as described below.

Customs

According to the information registered in the Mexican Foreign Trade Digital Window, a unique platform for the control of commercial certifications for imports carried out by Senasica, the customs offices through which the largest volume of agricultural products were imported were: Nuevo Laredo with 7.9 million tons, Veracruz with 6.0 million tons and Ciudad Juarez with 5.6 million tons; the main imported products were corn with 14.3 million tons, soybeans with 5.1 million tons and wheat with 4.2 million tons.

At the same time, a total of 1,860 shipments were rejected for non-compliance with sanitary provisions, which represented 0.69% of the shipments inspected, specifying that to mitigate the phytosanitary risk derived from these non-compliances, the destruction or return to the country of origin was ordered.