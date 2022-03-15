Amkor builds new factory in Vietnam

Amkor, one of the world’s leading providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing services, builds a new factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2022 with high-volume manufacturing expected to begin in mid-2023.

The company also projects that its initial investment will be between 200 million and 250 million dollars.

What is its financial goal? Profitable sales growth. To achieve this goal, Amkor is focused on leveraging its leadership position in services for advanced technologies, optimizing utilization of existing assets, expanding its customer base, and selectively growing its scale and reach through strategic investments.

The company is an industry leader in the development and commercialization of advanced packaging and testing technologies.

Amkor believes that these advanced technology solutions provide substantial value to its customers, particularly in the mobile communications market, where growth typically outpaces the general semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, advanced packages are now the preferred option in the high-end and mid-range segments of the smartphone market, which together account for a large part of the value of mobile phone semiconductors.

Demand for advanced packets is being driven by second wave mobile customers moving from wirebond to wafer- and flip-chip-level packets.

Interest in advanced packages for automotive applications is also growing, largely due to new data-intensive applications requiring higher pin counts and higher performance.

The company typically looks for opportunities in the areas of testing and advanced packaging, where it can generate reasonably quick returns on investments for clients looking for cutting-edge technologies.

At the same time, it is focused on developing a second wave of customers to fill the capacity that becomes available as leading-edge customers transition to new packaging and testing equipment and platforms.

Additionally, it seeks to add new customers and deepen its engagement with existing customers. This includes a greater emphasis on the automotive and industrial end-market where semiconductor content continues to grow, and on the analog area for its core wire bonding technologies.

