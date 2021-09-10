Amazon AIR, FedEx, Atlas Air, DHL Express, and UPS have taken climate considerations that were highlighted by the White House.

In air transport, members of the Cargo Airline Association (CAA) are advancing sustainability by purchasing new and energy efficient aircraft, electrifying ground equipment, promoting and using more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF, for its acronym in English) and are pioneers in the use of short-haul electric cargo aircraft.

Each company is incorporating climate considerations into its business, with specific actions that include:

FedEx is saving fuel and improving aircraft efficiency through its FedEx Fuel Sense program, while continuing to invest in SAF development.

For its part, Atlas Air is driving operational efficiency with its FuelWise program, which works in conjunction with flight planning software to optimize speeds, altitudes, routes and flight path segments.

Amazon AIR

DHL Express has committed to using 30% SAF by 2030 and is partnering with other stakeholders on a demonstration project in Northern Kentucky to produce and supply SAF to the region.

Meanwhile, UPS is investing in efficient vertical take-off and landing electric planes to move smaller loads.

Amazon AIR is investing in electrofuels, hydrogen fuel cell aircraft, and development of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Amazon Air has purchased 6 million gallons of SAF.

The White House said Thursday that it aims to reduce aviation emissions by 20% by 2030.

The Administration of President Joe Biden affirmed that it is committed to transforming the aviation sector in a way that creates high-paying union jobs in manufacturing, improves environmental quality for airport and airline workers, and unlocks rural economic opportunities for fuels. sustainable from many different raw materials and pathways.