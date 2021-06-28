Álvaro Fernández Garza, director of Nemak, GAP, Axtel and Citibanamex

Álvaro Fernández Garza is currently a director of Nemak, GAP, Axtel and Citibanamex, among other companies.

As part of his academic profile, he studied Economics at the University of Notre Dame and has an MBA from ITESM and a MBA from Georgetown University.

Born in 1968, Álvaro Fernández Garza is the CEO of ALFA, a company he joined in 1991.

Before this responsibility, he held the General Management of Sigma Alimentos, as well as other executive positions in this company.

Fernández Garza is Co-Chairman of the Axtel Board of Directors and also a member of the boards of Alpek, Vitro and Cydsa.

In addition, he is President of the Council of the University of Monterrey.

Álvaro Fernández Garza

He was elected a member of GAP (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico) on February 26, 2014 as a provisional director candidate and was ratified as an independent director during the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 23, 2014.

Fernández Garza is the General Director of Grupo ALFA; Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axtel and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nemak.

He has also had a prominent role in intermediate organizations such as president of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Caintra) of Nuevo León, advisor of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

He has maintained a broad trajectory that links him with the University of Monterrey since 2008. Prior to occupying the presidency of the Board of the University of Monterrey, in April 2017, he chaired the Executive Development Committee and the Advisory Committee of the Roberto Garza Sada Center of Art, Architecture and Design.

Fernández Garza was appointed director of Campofrio Food Group on June 25, 2014, for the statutory term of five years.

He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey.

