Alstom to supply double-decker trains to Germany

Alstom was selected to supply 34 high-capacity double-deck EMU Coradia Stream trains to Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) in Germany.

In addition to the delivery of the trains, the contract for a total value of about 760 million euros also includes the maintenance of the vehicles for 30 years.

From December 2024, trains for LNVG will be in service on the so-called Expresskreuz Bremen / Niedersachsen (EBN), which connects Bremen, Hannover, Oldenburg, Wilhelmshaven, Norddeich-Mole, Osnabrück and Bremerhaven.

The order is also an important signal for the creation of value in the region.

Alstom has been contracted to maintain the trains for 30 years, which includes a guarantee of spare parts at all times.

The Coradia Stream High Capacity double-deck electric multi-unit train is modular in design and characterized by variable seating capacity in addition to passenger comfort.

The 34 new double-decker trains ordered by LNVG consist of four vehicle units: two driving cars and two center cars each.

In addition, 18 more central wagons will be delivered to extend the trains up to six units, depending on the volume of passengers.

In total, the order amounts to 154 vehicle units (68 driving trailers and 86 intermediate coaches).

The combination of single and double decker coaches is the hallmark of the Coradia Stream High Capacity.

The Coradia Stream High Capacity offers the most comfortable access for passengers with reduced mobility thanks to the access without ramps in the intermediate cars.

Furthermore, standardization, on the one hand, and individual customer solutions, such as expandable bike racks or multi-generation areas, on the other, enable a future-oriented vehicle concept.

Passengers benefit from an impressive travel experience on the Coradia Stream High Capacity, whether on short or longer trips.

