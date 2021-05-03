Alsea reduces its investments 48.9%; opens 10 stores in 1Q21

Alsea invested 312 million pesos in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 48.9 year-on-year, excluding acquisitions.

Of that total, 83 million pesos, equivalent to 26.6% of the total investments, were allocated to:

The opening of 10 units.

The renovation and remodeling of existing units of the different brands that Alsea operates.

Remaining 229 million pesos were destined mainly to:

The replacement of equipment (maintenance CAPEX).

Strategic technology projects and process improvement.

Software licenses, among others.

Comparatively, in the first quarter of 2020, Alsea opened 21 units.

Alsea

In all of 2020, the company made capital investments, excluding acquisitions, for 1,774 million pesos, of which 724 million pesos, equivalent to 40.8% of the total investments, were allocated to the opening of units, renewal of equipment and remodeling of existing units of the different brands that Alsea operates.

The remaining 1,050 million pesos were allocated mainly to the replacement of equipment, strategic improvement projects and software licenses, among others.

Based on internal estimates and analysis, such as the number of points of sale and the number of brands it handles and the sales it has, Alsea considers it to be the largest restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe, and a leading regional brand player. global leaders in the fast food, cafeteria and casual food segments.

The company has a broad and diversified portfolio with brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Bar & Grill, PF Chang’s, Italianni’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, El Portón, Foster’s Hollywood, Cañas y Tapas, Corazón de Barro, Ole Mole and Wagamama.

At the end of 2020, it had a total of 4,193 units in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

