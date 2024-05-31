Alpek’s main competitors in the production of PTA

Alpek’s main competitors in the production of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) are INEOS and Indorama.

Regionally, Alpek is a power in this production.

According to estimates by the British consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, Alpek had a 49% share of PTA installed capacity in the Americas region at the end of February 2024.

What is PTA and what is it used for? It is a fundamental chemical compound in the polymer industry, especially in the manufacture of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

In other words, it is a precursor in the manufacture of PET resins, which are used in the production of plastic packaging, textile fibers and films, among other products.

Alpek’s main competitors

Globally, other major PTA manufacturers include Henyi (China), Heng Li (China), INEOS (headquartered in the United Kingdom), Reliance Industries (India) and Dragon Aromatics (China).

According to Alpek, the PET industry is made up of several major players, as well as multiple smaller companies.

PET markets are generally regional due to high transportation costs relative to production costs.

Considering only the American continent, Wood Mackenzie reports that the largest PET producers are Indorama (Thailand), Alpek (Mexico), Far Eastern (Taiwan), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) and M&G (Luxembourg).

INEOS

Headquartered in London, this company has operations in more than 20 countries and produces olefins, specialty chemicals, polyolefins, basic petrochemicals, solvents and petroleum products.

INEOS has an energy division that is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

Indorama Ventures

This company is a major global producer of downstream and intermediate petrochemicals with 148 sites in 35 countries around the world.

Headquartered in Thailand, Indorama Ventures is a leading producer of petrochemicals and textile fibers.

This company operates the blended PET, oxides and integrated derivatives and fibers segments.

Ethane, PX, PP, recycled PET and biomass are key raw materials of the company, and the final products are mainly sold to consumer goods companies worldwide.