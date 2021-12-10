Alibaba shoots up its active consumers

The annual active consumers of the Alibaba ecosystem worldwide reached approximately 1.24 billion during the 12 months ending September 30, 2021, an increase of approximately 62 million from the 12 months ending June 30, 2021.

The annual active consumers are the user accounts that made one or more confirmed orders through the corresponding platform during the previous 12 months, regardless of whether the buyer and the seller settle the transaction or not.

Within this result, there are 953 million consumers in China and 285 million consumers abroad, representing a quarterly net increase of 41 million and 20 million, respectively.

At a general level, Alibaba’s businesses are comprised of core commerce, cloud computing, digital media, and entertainment and innovation initiatives.

In addition, Ant Group, an unconsolidated related party, provides digital payment services and offers digital financial services to consumers, merchants, and other businesses on Alibaba’s platforms.

For its business success, Alibaba has developed an ecosystem around its platforms and businesses consisting of consumers, merchants, brands, retailers, third-party service providers, strategic alliance partners, and other businesses.

Active consumers

For fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, the company reached a milestone and served more than 1 billion active consumers annually through its consumer-facing businesses in the Alibaba ecosystem, including 891 million in China and approximately 240 million consumers outside of China.

The total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) traded in the Alibaba ecosystem was RMB 8 trillion 119 billion (US $ 1 trillion 239 billion) for fiscal year 2021, which mainly included its retail markets of China with a GMV of RMB 7 trillion 494,000 million (US $ 1 trillion 144,000 million), as well as a GMV of its international retail markets and consumer services.

In September 2021, its international trade retail business, which mainly includes Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol and Daraz, grew rapidly to reach approximately 285 million active consumers annually in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, representing a quarterly net increase of 20 million.