Algeria and Mexico negotiate agreement on prickly pear cactus

Mexico and Algeria are negotiating a Cooperation Agreement on research and development of opuntia ficus indica SPP (Prickly pear cactus) and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture matters.

In 2020, work was done to promote these negotiation processes, according to a report from the Mexican Embassy in Algeria.

Algeria

On the other hand, following instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in September the Embassy took steps to find out if the Algerian party is interested in signing an Agreement for cooperation, mutual administrative assistance and exchange of information on customs matters, which was initially proposed by the Mexican side in March 2018. At the close of this report, no response had yet been obtained.

Regarding Tunisia, the signing, at the earliest opportunity, of the memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Mechanism for Consultations on Issues of Mutual Interest between Mexico and Tunisia is pending.

