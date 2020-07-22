Aleatica highway traffic down 40%

Traffic on the toll roads concessioned to Aleatica companies fell to 40% from January to May 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company is one of the main operators in the private sector of transport infrastructure concessions in Mexico, and is the leader of its sector in the Mexico City metropolitan area both in terms of number of concessions assigned and kilometers managed.

From January to May 2020, traffic on the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense was 289,694 vehicles per day, a decrease of 15% year-on-year.

In the Bicentennial Viaduct, traffic averaged 19,454 units per day, which implied a decrease of 38.6%, at an annual rate.

For its part, the Amozoc-Perote Highway fell 19.4% to 37,271 vehicles per day; while the Autopista Urbana Norte had a drop in its traffic of 40%, to 33,868 units.

Other traffic results were negative for Supervías Poetas (-37.9%), Elevated Viaduct Luis Cabrera (-37.5%) and Libramiento Elevado de Puebla (-14.8 percent)

Highways and pandemic

The appearance of Covid-19 and its recent global expansion to a large number of countries has moved that the viral outbreak has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization since last March 11, 2020.

Likewise, the company has a 49% stake in AMAIT, the concessionaire company of Toluca Airport, which is the second largest airport in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City.

Aleatica, which has been operating since 2003, has built some of the most recently concessioned highways in Mexico.

Five of the company’s concessions include certain provisions under which the corresponding concessionaires have the right to recover the

invested capital or total investment, as the case may be, plus an annual real minimum internal rate of return, providing for this, according to the terms of the concession titles, if necessary, the extension of the concession terms or the possibility of receiving compensation at the end of the term thereof.

