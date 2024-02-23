Airbnb’s competitors in the world

Airbnb‘s competitors are varied for this online platform that allows people to rent out their properties or rooms on a short-term basis to interested guests.

Airbnb competes to attract and retain guests on its platform, as guests have a variety of options to search and book accommodations and experiences.

So this company competes for guests based on many factors, including unique inventory and availability of listings, the value and total cost of host offerings on its platform relative to other options, its branding, the ease of use of its platform, the trust and security of its platform, and community support.

These are Airbnb’s competitors:

-Online travel agencies («OTAs»), such as Booking Holdings (including the Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline.com and Agoda.com brands), Expedia Group (including the Expedia, Vrbo, HomeAway, Hotels. com, Orbitz and Travelocity), Trip.com Group (including the Ctrip.com, Trip.com, Qunar, Tongcheng-eLong and SkyScanner brands), Hopper, Fliggy (a subsidiary of Alibaba), Despegar, MakeMyTrip and other regional OTAs.

-Internet search engines, such as Google, including its travel search products, Baidu and other regional search engines.

-Listings and metasearch websites, such as TripAdvisor, Trivago, Mafengwo, AllTheRooms.com, Hometogo, Holidu and Craigslist.

-Hotel chains, such as Marriott, Hilton, Accor, Wyndham, InterContinental, OYO and Huazhu, as well as boutique and independent hotel chains.

-Property management companies, such as Vacasa, Sonder, Inspirato, Evolve, Awaze and other regional property management companies.

-Online platforms offering experiences, such as Viator, GetYourGuide, Klook, Traveloka, TUI Musement and KKDay.

History and financials

Airbnb posted revenues of $9.917 billion in 2023, up 18.1% year-over-year.

Also at an annual rate, its net profits grew 153%, to $4.792 billion, in the same comparison.

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging, a community that was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests into their San Francisco home and has since grown to more than 5 million hosts who have welcomed more than 1.5 billion guests in nearly every country and region around the world.

Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.