Air transport: world freight traffic falls 12.6%

World freight traffic by air transport registered a 12.6% year-on-year decrease in August of the current year, 0.9 percentage points more than the fall of the previous month, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reported.

For the first time since May, all regions registered improvements in the recovery of air cargo; however, the overall upward trend has moderated slightly due to the slowdown in some major markets.

The rate of recovery by region differs to varying degrees,

Africa continued to demonstrate greater resilience in air transport with stronger demand and became the only region to post positive growth.

A significant rebound was observed in the Middle East, while the recovery stalled in Asia/Pacific.

The ICAO expects economic activities to recover with the stabilization of industrial production and export orders, which will support the recovery of air cargo demand in the coming months.

Air transport and pandemic

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives of consumers. Consumers around the world have experienced shortages of essential products, as well as some abusive business practices, such as price increases (excessive prices) for personal protective equipment.

This led the governments of some countries, including France, Greece, India, Italy, Kenya and Nigeria, to impose price caps.

Additionally, according to UNCTAD, misleading advertisements with false claims have proliferated, ranging from products that claim to prevent coronavirus infection to fake test kits.

Consumers around the world have had to deal with airlines for a refund due to flight cancellations.

According to De Juniac of the International Air Transport Association (April 2020), already before April 2020, airlines owed $ 35 billion to consumers for flight cancellations.

Freight traffic: Freight Tonne-Kilometres – FTK

In air transport, UNCTAD concluded, governments should advise airlines to provide full refunds to consumers, as well as adequate and comprehensive information on consumer choices, and prevent airlines from abusing consumers’ rights to a refund.

