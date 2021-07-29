Air Freight Transportation in North America Up 23.4%: IATA

North American air cargo carriers reported a 23.4% increase in international demand in June 2021 compared to June 2019, IATA reported.

Overall, underlying economic conditions and favorable supply chain dynamics continue to support air cargo carriers in North America.

At the same time, international capacity decreased 2.1% compared to June 2019.

IATA released data for global air cargo markets for June showing a 9.9% improvement in pre-Covid-19 performance (June 2019).

This pushed air cargo growth in the first half to 8%, its strongest performance since the first half since 2017 (when the industry posted 10.2 percent year-on-year growth).

Air cargo

Asia Pacific airlines experienced an increase in international air cargo demand by 3.8% in June 2021 compared to the same month in 2019.

International capacity remained restricted in the region, 19.8% less than in June 2019.

Although demand remains high, the region faces moderate headwinds due to a lack of international capacity and manufacturing PMIs that are not as strong as in Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, European carriers recorded a 6.6% increase in international demand in June 2021 compared to the same month in 2019.

International capacity decreased 16.2% in June 2021 compared to June 2019.

Manufacturing PMIs are very strong in Europe, indicating that market dynamics remain supportive for air cargo carriers in Europe.

On the other hand, Middle Eastern carriers posted a 17.1% increase in international cargo volumes in June 2021 compared to June 2019, driven by strong performance on Middle East to Asia and Middle East trade routes to North America.

International capacity in June decreased 9% compared to the same month in 2019.

Other regions

Latin American carriers reported a 22.9% decrease in international cargo volumes in June compared to the 2019 period.

Thus, this was the worst performance of all regions and a weakening of performance compared to the previous month.

International capacity decreased 28.4% in June 2021 compared to June 2019.

Above all, this weak performance is due to local airlines losing market share compared to airlines from other regions.

The international cargo demand of African airlines in June increased 33.5% compared to the same month in 2019.

This was the strongest performance of all regions, but especially in small volumes (African airlines carry 2% of world cargo).

Likewise, international capacity in June decreased 4.9% compared to the same month of 2019.

