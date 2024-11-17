Agricultural imports to the United States: Mexico’s participation

Mexico‘s share of agricultural imports to the United States was 36% from January to September 2024, according to data from the Department of Commerce.

Mexico ranked first in this indicator, with shipments of 12,798 million dollars to the U.S. market.

With a diversified production due to its variety of climates and soils and the use of technology, Mexico exports mainly red tomatoes, avocados, chili peppers, lemons, cucumbers, mangoes, onions, bananas, strawberries, berries and watermelon.

In the first three quarters of 2024, the United States imported $35.568 billion worth of agricultural products from around the world.

Agricultural imports to the United States

The U.S. fruit and vegetable industry is very diverse. It includes fresh, frozen and dried products, each with specific demands and offerings. In addition, its marketing network is complex and varied. However, the lack of up-to-date data makes it difficult to analyze prices and challenges in the sector.

In 2022, agricultural producers contributed US$62.4 billion in production at the farm level. On the other hand, the value chain, which includes processors, retailers, and exporters, generated consumer sales of between $160 billion and $190 billion annually.

Agricultural imports to the United States from January to September 2024, in millions of dollars and by main suppliers, are presented below:

Mexico : 12,798 (-0.9 percent year-over-year).

Canada : 3,825 (-9.8 percent).

Colombia : 2,405 (+7.3 percent).

Peru : 1,877 (+12.7 percent).

Chile : 1,850 (+19.3 percent).

World: 35,568 (+1.9 percent).

Food

Mexico is the leading horticultural exporter to the United States. In 2023, it supplied 63 percent of imported vegetables and 47 percent of imported fruits and nuts. In addition, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is the basic regulatory framework for the Mexican sector to comply with high food safety standards. Thanks to this, Mexico maintains its access to the U.S. market, which is crucial for its exports.

Between 2000 and 2023, U.S. horticultural imports from Mexico grew significantly. They went from US$3.9 billion to US$19.7 billion, representing an annual rate of 7.3%. During this period, the United States received, on average, 91% of Mexican horticultural exports.