Agricultural exports from Mexico accumulate USD 10,567 million

Mexico’s agricultural exports accumulated 10.567 million dollars from January to July 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Conversely, Mexican agricultural imports were for 5,117 million dollars, with which Mexico registered a surplus of 4,451 million dollars.

The products with the highest agricultural exports and that contributed the most to the positive balance are: avocado (1,933 million dollars); tomato (1,456 million); pepper (933 million); strawberry (464 million); cucumber (387 million); and almonds, walnuts and pistachios (355 million).

The federal government of Mexico considers the country’s agricultural sector to be a national priority and has various measures aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and improving the standard of living of the rural population.

With regard to increasing agricultural productivity, specific government policies include: consolidation of production into larger units, expansion of the national irrigation system, and greater availability of credit for farmers and government-sponsored hedges to cover the risks that affect agricultural products.

Regarding the improvement of the standard of living of the rural population, the government has a policy of reviewing agricultural prices in order to ensure that these prices do not fall below cost.

Other relevant agricultural exports in their contribution to the surplus were in the same period: melon, watermelon and papaya (314 million dollars); cabbages (314 million); guava, mango and mangosteens (302 million); grapes and raisins (278 million); unroasted coffee (272 million); onion (272 million); citrus (272 million); corn (181 million) and banana (160 million).

The Mexican economy contracted 10.1% in the first half of 2020, and on September 8, 2020, the official GDP forecast for 2020 was revised to a decrease of 8.0 percent.

For the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the estimated fall of the Mexican economy is 10.2% in 2020.

