AEO for SMEs: Why is it important?

One of the main benefits of participating in an AEO program for SMEs is the AEO status itself, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This situation generates a reputational effect that changes the perception of potential customers about the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) status holder.

What is an AEO? The World Customs Organization (WCO) defines an AEO as «a party involved in the international movement of goods in any capacity recognized by or on behalf of a national customs administration that complies with WCO standards or equivalent supply chain security standards».

AEO for SMEs

Compared to larger companies, some of the benefits that appear to be more concrete for SME traders with AEO status are as follows:

Reduced compliance burden

SMEs often face difficulties in navigating complex customs procedures due to their limited resources.

AEO status reduces some of these difficulties by offering simplified processes.

Competitive advantage of AEO for SMEs

Efficient and expedited customs clearance gives SMEs a specific competitive advantage, which is especially beneficial in sectors where fast turnaround is important.

Increased security and trust

Gaining recognition as an authorized trader increases an SME’s credibility.

Having this status signals to partners and international customers that the company is reliable and complies with customs regulations, which builds trust.

Possibilities for international expansion

Simplified customs procedures under AEO status pave the way for MSMEs to expand their horizons internationally, facilitating access to new markets and a wider range of customers.

In addition, AEO Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) demonstrate how international cooperation can support SMEs.

MRAs enable SMEs to benefit from closer cooperation between customs administrations and encourage collaboration between economies to exchange best practices.

Enhanced surveillance

SMEs with AEO status benefit from a more transparent and controlled transport process, enabling goods to move efficiently and safely.

Clarity in organizational functions

AEO status helps reduce ambiguity in organizational roles and responsibilities, so that all team members understand their specific roles.

Improved human resources practices

Thanks to AEO status, MSMEs can adopt better HR practices, such as more strategic hiring procedures and structured termination procedures.

Strong security measures

SMEs that meet AEO certification have better internal security practices, ensuring the safety of assets and sensitive information.

Increased accuracy

With AEO status, SMEs have greater accuracy in managing transportation information and accounting practices, improving decision-making and financial reporting.