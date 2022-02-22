ADM increases its revenues in Mexico by 31%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a food processing and commodity trading company, had a 30.7% year-over-year increase in its revenues in Mexico, to 2,934 million dollars.

If that same amount is compared to 2019, the increase is 41.9 percent.

The company is a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, one of the world’s leading agricultural sourcing and processing companies, and an innovator in creating sustainable solutions in agriculture, energy and bio-based alternatives to the materials and fuels that are produced. currently from petroleum products.

Also, in the company’s own words, ADM’s breadth, depth, knowledge, facilities and logistics experience provide the company with unparalleled capabilities to meet food, beverage, health and wellness needs and more.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, net of government grant reimbursements, were $171 million.

ADM

The company’s laboratories and technical innovation centers around the world enhance its ability to engage with customers globally, not only to provide flavors, but also to support sales of other food ingredients.

Trending China lowers its steel production

Since the acquisition of Wild Flavors in 2014, additional laboratories have been added, including food and beverage applications laboratories in Fort Collins, Colorado and Bergamo, Italy, and expanded laboratories in Decatur, Illinois, Davis, California, Rolle, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China.

In 2021, the company also opened a plant-based innovation lab at ADM’s Biopolis research center in Singapore to develop nutritional products to meet the growing demand for food and beverages in the Asia-Pacific region.

Previously, the company expanded its human health and nutrition portfolio in 2017 with the acquisition of a majority stake in Biopolis SL (Biopolis), a leading provider of probiotics and genomic services.

Biopolis provides genome sequencing capabilities for the company’s customers as well as for internal use.

Additionally, Biopolis has high-throughput biological functionality testing capabilities that can be used to discover new probiotics and nutraceuticals.

In January 2018, the company announced a joint development agreement with Vland Biotech to develop and commercialize enzymes for animal feed.

In April 2018, ADM opened its new enzyme development laboratory in Davis, California to advance the research and development of feed enzymes, as well as enzymes for internal use.

Then, in August 2018, the company further expanded its probiotics business with the acquisition of Probiotics International Limited.

Lastly, in October 2021, the company announced an agreement with Qingdao Vland Biotech Group, a leading producer of enzymes and probiotics, to form a joint venture to manufacture and sell human probiotics to meet growing Chinese demand.