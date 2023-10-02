Adaptogens, stress and young professionals

Adaptogens, as the name suggests, are non-toxic plants that help the body adapt to stress.

They can deal with all kinds of stress, whether physical, chemical or biological.

The Healing Company reports that especially today’s young professionals experience higher levels of stress than previous generations, in part due to hurried lifestyles, tighter schedules and increased competition.

Also known as adaptogenic herbs, adaptogens are not new. They have been used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic healing methods, but have now gained popularity among the global health and wellness community.

According to the company, it is possible to protect your body from both physical and mental stress by improving your tolerance level to exhaustion.

Stress is a physiological condition associated with the nervous, endocrine (hormone) and immune systems.

It can be an external event, an environmental condition or a chemical or biological agent that causes the body to release various hormones resulting in physiological changes.

A person’s response to stress that is inadequate, or too overwhelming or long-lasting can have serious damage to the body, such as illness or even death.

This is known as maladaptive stress and is what adaptogens are said to help the body overcome.

The Healing Company offers an initial line of products consisting of three mushroom complexes composed of mushrooms and medicinal herbs: a joint complex, a digestive complex and a memory complex. The products are prepared in the form of capsules that can be taken orally twice a day, with any liquid.

Its NOEO products and their material components are not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure a disease.

The company advises customers to always seek the advice of a physician if they have questions about a medical condition and before making any diet, exercise or other health-related lifestyle changes.

The Healing Company is a health and wellness start-up that has identified the need for a shift in healthcare, where conventional medicine and alternative healing can be brought together to provide a world of integrated healing that embraces conventional and alternative medicine.