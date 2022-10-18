Accenture increases its employees by 15.5%

Accenture plc, a company specializing in information technology (IT) consulting and services, employed 721,000 people in fiscal year 2022, ended August 31, an increase of 15.5% year-on-year.

The Irish-American company offers a wide range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song (formerly Interactive).

Geographically, Accenture served clients in three markets: North America, Europe, and Growth Markets (Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East).

Accenture also posted a 22% rise in its earned revenue in fiscal 2022, to $61.6 billion.

But, in the same comparison, the company reported a 19% decrease in its strategic investments, which were 38 for a value of 3,400 million dollars.

By contrast, its research and development investments grew at an annual rate of 10%, to $1.1 billion.

At the same time, Accenture invested $1.1 billion in learning and professional development, an increase of 22.2% year over year.

Accenture

The company targets the market by industry, drawing on expertise across its five industry groups: Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Services, Products & Resources.

In their own words, Accenture’s integrated services teams meet the needs of its clients, leveraging its network of more than 100 innovation centers, its technology expertise and ecosystem relationships, and its global delivery capabilities.

During fiscal year 2022, the company continued to make significant investments in strategic acquisitions, in research and development (R&D) in its industrial and functional assets, platforms and solutions, and in attracting, retaining and developing people.

Accenture says its disciplined acquisition strategy, which is an engine for driving organic growth, is focused on scaling its business in high-growth areas, adding skills and capabilities in new areas, and deepening its industry and functional expertise.

At the end of fiscal year 2022, the company had more than 8,300 patents and pending patent applications worldwide.

Customers

In Technology, for example, the company offers services and solutions such as the cloud; systems integration and application management; security; smart platform services; infrastructure services; software engineering services; data and artificial intelligence; and global delivery through its Advanced Technology Centers.

The company continually innovates its services, capabilities, and platforms through early adoption of new technologies such as blockchain, robotics, 5G, edge computing, metaverse, and quantum computing.

Accenture is a key partner to a wide range of technology providers including Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle. , Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare and Workday.