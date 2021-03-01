ABB’s automation business drops 7.7% its revenue in 2020

ABB‘s Industrial Automation Business Area posted revenue of $ 5.792 billion in 2020, a decrease of 7.7 year-on-year.

Around 21,500 people worked in that Area at the end of 2020.

In general, this business offers customers in the process and maritime industries a wide range of integrated automation, electrification and specific digital solutions that are designed to optimize productivity, energy efficiency and the safety of processes and industrial operations.

Solutions include turnkey engineering, control technologies, lifecycle software and services, measurement and analysis products, turbocharger and marine offerings, HumanMachine interfaces, and integrated safety technology.

Systems can link multiple processes and information flows, allowing customers to manage and control their entire business process based on real-time information.

In addition, the systems and solutions enable customers to increase production efficiency, optimize assets, and reduce environmental impact.

Offerings from the Industrial Automation Business Area are available as products sold separately or as part of an automation, electrification and/or instrumentation solution.

For general solutions, industrial integrates products and solutions from the electrification, motion and robotics and discrete automation business areas.

Automation

End customers include companies in the oil and gas, minerals and mining, metals, pulp and paper, chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation and marine industries.

The main competitors in the industrial automation business area vary by industry or product group.

Competitors include:

Emerson.

Honeywell .

. Schneider Electric.

Siemens.

Yokogawa.

General Electric.

Endress + Hauser.

Kongsberg.

Valmet.

Garrett.

ABB is a leading global technology company with a comprehensive and increasingly digitized offering of electrification, motion and automation solutions.

With 106,000 employees, the company operates in more than 100 countries in three regions: Europe, America and Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland.

