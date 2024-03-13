ABB: revenues, investments and jobs in robotics

Swiss company ABB increased its revenues from $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion in the robotics and discrete automation business area from 2022 to 2023.

The company also increased its employees from 10,700 to 11,300 in the same comparison.

In contrast, its investments in this area decreased from $86 million in 2022 to $71 million in 2023.

Headquartered in Zurich, ABB operates in the fields of automation, industrial digitalization, electrification and robotics.

The Discrete Robotics & Automation business area provides robotics and machine and factory automation, including products, software, solutions and services.

Revenues are generated from both direct sales to end users and indirect sales primarily through system integrators and machine builders.

Your competitors? They vary by offering and include companies such as Fanuc, Kuka, Yaskawa, Epson, Dürr, Stäubli, Universal Robots, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric and Beckhoff.

ABB

Robots are used in activities or environments that can be hazardous to employee health and safety, such as repetitive or strenuous lifting, dusty, hot or cold rooms, or paint booths, and can help customers address labor shortages.

Robotic solutions are used in a wide range of segments, from automotive OEMs, automotive suppliers, electronics, general industry, consumer goods, food and beverage, and warehouse/logistics center automation.

In addition, they are increasingly being used in service applications for life science care, restaurants and retail.

Typical robotic applications include welding, material handling, machine maintenance, machining, painting, picking, sorting, packaging, palletizing and assembly.

Capital Expenditures

Major investments in 2023 were primarily related to the expansion of the North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the United States and production upgrades in both the Robotics Division in China and the Machine Automation Division in Austria.

In 2023, Europe accounted for 55 percent of capital expenditures, followed by the Americas (24 percent) and Asia, Middle East and Africa (21 percent).