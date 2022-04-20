AB InBev invests in the US, Mexico and Brazil

AB InBev, a multinational beverage and brewery company based in Leuven, Belgium, highlighted its investments in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Its strategy places significant emphasis on innovation and finding a better way to make a difference throughout the value chain.

To achieve this, the company is investing in its infrastructure to modernize its production.

For example, Anheuser-Busch announced a plan to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years in its facilities to drive economic prosperity in America’s communities.

There, AB InBev is strengthening operations through investments in its Fort Collins brewery in Colorado, the launch of EverGrain in St. Louis, and an investment in solar panels at its Los Angeles brewery.

In Mexico, Grupo Modelo invested more than 154 million dollars to expand its Tierra Blanca bottle factory in Veracruz. This will create 300 jobs and is expected to increase production from 3.5 million bottles per day to 5.5 million.

At the same time, Ambev in Brazil announced the investment of approximately 154 million dollars in a new factory in the state of Paraná to produce recycled glass bottles.

The plant, which will operate on 100% renewable electricity, is expected to come online in 2025.

AB InBev

In Africa, the company invested $180 million to open a new brewery for Cervejas de Moçambique (CDM) in Mozambique, employing more than 2,000 people during the construction phase and creating 200 permanent jobs.

The new facility will be capable of producing 80,000 bottles per hour. Additionally, South African Breweries invested R2 1 billion in its South African operations to upgrade facilities and invest in new equipment.

The investment will help boost the local economy as the country recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the UK, AB InBev announced a £117m investment in its two largest breweries, in South Wales and Lancashire, to increase capacity and efficiency.

Part of the investment was used to create a new bottling line at its Magor brewery, which will supply the country with more beer made with 100% British barley and 100% renewable electricity.

Canada

Labatt is investing in its Canadian operations through a 2019-2022 capital program that is intended to help fuel the economic recovery.

Investments focus on innovation, facility upgrades and expansions, and sustainability, including approximately CAD$67 million for sustainable practices such as reducing plastic use and saving water.

