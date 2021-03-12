AB InBev expands Modelorama stores and sales in OXXO

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) expanded its Modelorama stores and its OXXO sales in 2020.

Its proprietary chain of retail stores, Modelorama, increased its presence with more than 600 new locations, to reach a total of approximately 9,500 points of sale throughout Mexico.

Also AB InBev successfully completed the third and fourth waves of its expansion into the country’s largest convenience store, OXXO, making its brands available in more than 7,700 stores.

In accordance with AB InBev’s plan, the company launched the next phase of the rollout in around 1,100 more stores in January 2021.

In fiscal 2020, the company’s EBITDA declined in low single digits with a margin expansion of 85 basis points, primarily due to the government-mandated two-month close during the second quarter of that year.

This was due to AB InBev quickly resuming operations to achieve growth in revenues and results with a margin expansion in the second half of 2020.

Likewise, the company strengthening its core brands, with the combined growth of Corona and Victoria outpacing the industry in 2020.

AB InBev

The company produces global brand beers such as Budweiser, Corona Extra, Stella Artois and Beck’s, as well as local beers in their countries such as Bud Light, Skol, Baltica, Becker, Brahma, Quilmes, Labatt’s Blue, Michelob, Harbin, Sedrin, Leffe, Cass, Paceña, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya, Salva-Vida, Gilde, Chernigivske, Jupiler, Águila, Poker, Pilsen, Club Colombia, Cristal, Cusqueña, Pilsen Callao, Pilsen Trujillo, Pilsener, Patricia and Norteña.

In the Canary Islands it produces Dorada and Tropical Beer.

It also has the right to the Mexican beers Negra Modelo and Modelo Especial.

In Mexico, AB InBev’s former core portfolio is growing at a rapid pace, with the Modelo family of brands contributing the highest absolute volume growth in the beer category.

Michelob ULTRA also demonstrated strong results, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2020, growing ahead of the industry.

Leveraging the proposition and value of the brand to the consumer, AB InBev recently launched pilots of Michelob ULTRA Hard Seltzer as it focuses on industry growth, leading the way in new segments.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado