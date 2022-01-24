12 companies stand out against plastic pollution

Notable 12 companies have taken action against plastic pollution, according to Loop Industries.

Loop Industries is a company with technology that depolymerizes PET plastic and polyester fiber without waste or low value in its basic components (monomers).

Already several global consumer goods companies, apparel manufacturers and retail brands have announced major public commitments and targets to transition to a circular plastic economy.

Actions against plastic pollution

In particular, Loop Industries mentioned the following examples:

In January 2018, Danone’s evian brand bottled spring water committed to a 100% recycled content package by 2025. In 2018, Coca-Cola committed to an average 50% recycled content in all of its packaging by 2030. PepsiCo stated in September 2021 that 11 European markets are switching key Pepsi-brand products to 100% rPET bottles by 2022, and in the United States, all Pepsi-brand products will convert to 100% rPET bottles by 2030. In 2020, L’OCCITANE en Provence committed to having 100% recycled plastic content in its bottles by 2025. In 2020, the L’Oréal Group committed to using 100% recycled or bio-based plastic in its packaging by 2030; By 2025, Unilever aims to increase the use of post-consumer recycled plastic material in its packaging to at least 25 per cent. Colgate-Palmolive sets a goal by 2025 to use at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastic in packaging. Nestlé aims to increase the amount of recycled PET used in its brands globally to 50% by 2025. The Adidas Group aims to replace all virgin polyester with recycled polyester in all Adidas and Reebok products where a solution exists by 2024. H&M aims to ensure that at least 25% of the plastic they use comes from post-consumer recycled materials. Walmart has a goal of using at least 17% post-consumer recycled content globally in its private-label plastic packaging and is taking steps to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use models to reuse models when applicable by 2025. Ikea’s ambition is that, by 2030, all the plastic used in its products will be based on renewable or recycled material.

Climate change

Some of the main concerns associated with PET are the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with its production from non-renewable hydrocarbons and the time it persists in landfills and the natural environment.

On this, Loop Industries considers that plastic pollution and climate change continue to be the environmental issues most persistently covered by the media and local and global non-governmental environmental organizations.