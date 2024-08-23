Worldwide semiconductor production and TSMC’s dominance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) dominates worldwide semiconductor production.

In 2023, TSMC produced 28% of the global semiconductor production value, excluding memories, compared to 30% in the previous year.

The reason for this decline is mainly due to an inventory correction within the semiconductor industry.

TSMC

According to data from World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), semiconductor industry revenues in 2023 declined at a year-on-year rate of 8% for the total available market, reaching $527 billion.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and produces semiconductors for a variety of companies.

A semiconductor is a material with electrical conduction properties that lie between those of a conductor (such as copper) and an insulator (such as glass).

The most common semiconductor materials are silicon and germanium.

Worldwide semiconductor production

TSMC’s customers include many of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, ranging from fabless semiconductor companies, system companies to integrated device manufacturers.

Its customers include Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon Web Services, Broadcom Limited, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, MediaTek, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

TSMC operates the following production centers and facilities:

One 150 mm wafer fab.

Six 200 mm wafer fabs.

Six 300 mm wafer fabs.

Five advanced backend fabs.

The company’s corporate headquarters and eight of its fabs are located in the Hsinchu Science Park.

Of the total number of its fabs:

Two are located in the Central Taiwan Science Park.

Four are located in the Southern Taiwan Science Park.

One factory is located in the United States; one in Shanghai, one in Nanjing and one in Japan.

Designs

In terms of foundry, TSMC manufactures semiconductors using manufacturing processes for its customers based on proprietary integrated circuit designs provided by them.

It offers a wide range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes for complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMO), logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), embedded memory, bipolar complementary metal oxide semiconductor (BiCMOS, which uses CMOS transistors together with bipolar junction transistors), mixed-signal and others.