World trade would drop 20% in 2020: UNCTAD

World trade in goods would present a 20% year-on-year drop in 2020, according to new forecasts from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

New UNCTAD projections show that the main indicators, such as the Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI), also indicate a further deterioration in world trade in the second quarter.

While PMIs – track world trade – indicate that the contraction rate slowed in May, they have remained well below the 50-point benchmark.

The PMI above 50 indicates an expansion of export orders compared to the previous month; less than 50 represents a contraction, while 50 indicates no change.

China’s new export order PMI was 33.5 in April and 35.8 in May. In the United States, the indicator of new manufacturing export orders for the PMI was 35.3 in April and 39.5 in May.

At the same time, the euro area composite PMI in May stood at 31.9 from a record low of 13.6 in April.

World trade

Preliminary data for April suggests the biggest slowdown in South Asia and the Middle East, which could see trade declines of up to 40%. Meanwhile, the East Asia and Pacific regions appear to have performed better, with single-digit trade declines in both the first quarter of 2020 and April.

China appears to have performed better than other major economies in April, posting 3% growth for exports. But the latest data indicates that the recovery may be short-lived, as the nation’s imports and exports fell 8% in May.

For UNCTAD, world trade is likely to remain below the levels observed in 2019 in the second half of the year.

UNCTAD estimates that world trade will fall 27% in the second quarter of 2020, after having fallen 5% in the first quarter of the same year.

