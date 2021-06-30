World industrial production grew 0.2% in April

Global industrial production grew at a month-on-month rate of 0.2% in April, reported the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB).

While in advanced economies this rate had a rise of 0.3%, in emerging economies the increase was 0.2 percent.

As part of the first group of countries, this indicator was located as follows: Euro Zone (0.7%), United States (0.1%), United Kingdom, (-1.3%) and Japan (2.4 percent).

Meanwhile, within emerging economies, China reported a 0.5% rise and Latin America a 0.6 percent decline.

In the sector, the fact that the semiconductor industry has recently experienced a strong increase in demand stands out.

According to the European Central Bank, global semiconductor sales revenue has almost doubled over the last decade and Asian economies have consolidated their market dominance in this regard.

In terms of imports, the share of Chinese semiconductor imports appears to be growing compared to that of the European Union (EU) and the United States.

Industrial production

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, while semiconductor sales to the automotive industry collapsed globally during the second quarter of 2020, this shortfall was more than offset by strong demand for computer and electronic equipment due to the shift to the market. remote work and distance learning.

Once the global recovery took hold, semiconductor production was not enough to meet increased demand from the automotive industry.

In addition, several adverse events, such as fires and droughts that affected large manufacturing plants, exacerbated the global semiconductor supply shortage.

In perspective, the European Central Bank expects economic activity to accelerate in the second half of this year as new containment measures are lifted.

A rebound in consumer spending, strong global demand, and accommodative fiscal and monetary policies will provide crucial support to the recovery.

