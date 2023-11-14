Women congresswomen in G-20 countries

Mexico leads the ranking for the highest proportion of women congresswomen in the Group of 20 (G-20) countries, according to an analysis of the U.S. Congress.

In Mexico there are 627 seats in the national legislature, of which 314 are held by women, or 50.1 percent.

Among the OECD countries, in the following positions are: South Africa (45.5%), Argentina (44.4%), France (36.8%), Canada (35.6%) and Germany (35.5 percent).

The G-20 is a forum to promote international economic cooperation and coordination among certain countries.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), women hold 40% or more of the total seats in the national legislatures of three G-20 countries (Mexico, South Africa and Argentina).

The above analysis indicates that women and girls constitute half of the world’s population; however, in most countries, women are underrepresented in the political process at the national level.

Possible causes include discriminatory laws and practices, gender stereotypes, low levels of education, lack of access to health care, and the disproportionate effect of poverty on women.

Many experts have found that women’s political participation, including representation in elected governments, contributes to the overall well-being of women and their communities.

As the U.S. congressional report shows, women congresswomen hold 26.7% of seats worldwide in 2023, up from 15.3% of those seats in 2003.

Women Congresswomen

As of August 1, 2023, women held 50% or more of legislative seats in seven countries: Cuba, Rwanda, Nicaragua, Mexico, Andorra, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

A 2022 report found that, «for the first time, not a single functioning parliament in the world has zero women members.»

However, at the 2022 growth rate in women’s representation in parliaments, «parity will not be achieved for nearly 60 years.»

At the national executive level, 32 countries currently have a female head of state or head of government who won an election or was selected by elected bodies.