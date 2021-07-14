Why didn’t the United States renew the WTO Appellate Body?

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) summarized the reasons why his country did not renew the Appellate Body of the WTO.

For many years, the United States and other countries have expressed concern that the WTO dispute settlement system, and in particular, the Appellate Body, were not operating according to the rules agreed to by its members.

The Appellate Body is made up of seven Members appointed by the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) for a four-year term.

In general, the United States’ concerns include that the Appellate Body:

It ignores the mandatory deadlines for deciding appeals.

It allows its members to continue to resolve appeals after its terms expire.

It has made determinations of fact, although it is authorized only to address legal issues.

It has issued advisory opinions on matters that are not necessary for the resolution of disputes.

It has also insisted that dispute settlement panels treat its interpretations as binding precedent.

Lastly, it have exceeded your authority, particularly in the area of ​​business solutions.

WTO Appellate Body

Each of the Members may be reappointed for another four-year term.

Terms are staggered so that Members do not start and end their respective terms at the same time. Currently, the Appellate Body is not in a position to consider appeals due to unfilled vacancies.

According to the United States Trade Representation (USTR), instead of leaving gaps in the negotiated agreements to be filled by the members themselves in future talks, “the Appellate Body has attempted to fill gaps in [the] agreements, interpreting rights or obligations that the United States and other WTO member countries have never agreed ”.

Based on these concerns, the United States did not agree to initiate the process to fill vacancies on the WTO Appellate body, which is currently unable to review appeals due to vacancies.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado