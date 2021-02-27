What is copper? Why its importance in infrastructure?

Copper is an important component in the world’s infrastructure chain, highlights the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

In general, is the third most used metal, after iron and aluminum.

First of all, this metal has unique chemical and physical properties, including high ductility; malleability; thermal and electrical conductivity; and corrosion resistance, and as such, it is considered a primary material for use in electrical and electronic products, including components for power transmission and generation, which account for about three-quarters of the world’s copper use, and for telecommunications, building construction, transportation and industrial machinery.

Copper is also an important metal in non-electrical applications such as plumbing and roofing and, when alloyed with zinc to form brass, it is used in many industrial and consumer applications.

Copper

Likewise, it is an internationally traded raw material whose prices are determined mainly by the main metal exchanges, the Commodities Exchange, or COMEX, in New York and the London Metal Exchange or “LME”, in London.

Copper is commonly found in nature in association with sulfur.

This in its pure form is generally produced in a multi-stage process, beginning with the extraction and concentration of low-grade ores containing copper sulfide ores, and followed by smelting and electrolytic refining to produce a pure copper cathode. .

An increasing proportion of this mineral is produced from the acidic leaching of oxidized minerals.

From another angle, is one of the oldest metals known to man and has contributed significantly to the development of civilization.

Above all, it is used in the following industries:

Building and construction,

Power generation and transmission.

Manufacture of electrical and electronic products.

Production of industrial machinery and equipment.

Manufacture of consumer goods.

Automotive.

Transportation.

