WCO highlights arrest of Europe’s first “drug submarine”

The World Customs Organization (WCO) highlighted the case of the first “narco submarine” that it detected on the European continent in November 2019 after an international operation between the Coast Guard, the Police and the Customs of the authorities of Brazil, Portugal, Spain , United Kingdom and United States.

In its annual report, the WCO recalled that Britain’s Maritime Operations and Analysis Center on Narcotics alerted the Spanish Intelligence Center for the Fight against Terrorism and Organized Crime about the submarine that was heading to Europe across the Atlantic .

Portuguese, American and Brazilian authorities participated in the three-day operation to locate, track and intercept the submarine.

According to the WCO, the Center for Analysis and Maritime Operations, a Lisbon-based intergovernmental body that combats the transport of drugs at sea, and observation planes from the United States Anti-Drug Agency worked with the Portuguese and Spanish police to track the ship.

The “narco submarine” was intercepted by the Spanish authorities off the northwest region of Galicia, Spain.

WCO and history

Two men from Ecuador who tried to flee were arrested, while the third man, said to be from Galicia, managed to escape.

The “narco submarine” was opened in the nearby port of Aldan and found to be transporting around 3,500 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of 100 million euros.

Spanish reports said that the “narco submarine,” believed to have been made in Colombia or Brazil and worth 2.5 million euros, crossed the Atlantic from Guyana or Suriname.

Galicia’s rivers or inlets have long been a smugglers’ paradise, but in recent years drug clans have made them one of the main entry points to Europe for Colombian cocaine.

