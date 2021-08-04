Walmart Express advances: Walmart de México converts 25 Superamas

Walmart de México has converted 25 Superamas to Walmart Express, representing 26% of the store base.

“The response from our customers has been positive, they are appreciating the low prices on basic products and the improvement in our Perishables offer. Our plan is to complete all conversions from Superama to Walmart Express this year,” said Walmart de México.

Walmart Express

In response to the needs of current customers, the company welcomed Walmart Express in 2020, a new format that within its characteristics offers, according to the company itself:

Proximity and security

Close and modern stores, with spaces designed to make purchases in a safe and pleasant environment.

Price and quality

Access to fresh and quality products, added to the commitment of Low Prices Every Day.

Agility

With the offer of multiple access points, all with the best shopping experience, either in person or through online purchases and applications, attention via WhatsApp, home delivery, or the pickup service for collecting merchandise from the comfort of the car.

The dynamics will have two growth lines: the gradual conversion of Superama stores to this new format and the potential to build new stores in more locations.

Walmart Express’s main pillars are to maintain proximity and convenience to Superama, the quality and freshness of its perishables, as well as the low-price offer that can be found in Walmart stores.

New openings

Following the recommendations of the authorities and ensuring that conditions were safe, Walmart de México opened 25 stores during the quarter: 23 in Mexico and 2 in Central America.

This compares with 12 openings in the same period last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, the contribution of new stores to total sales growth was 1.3%, which is within the target range that the company committed to at the beginning of the year.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica is one of the most important commercial chains in the region.

As of June 30, 2021, 3,538 units were operating in 6 countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Nicaragua), through self-service stores, membership price clubs and omnichannel sales.

