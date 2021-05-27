USITC justifies quotas on soybean meal imports from India

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) determined that there is good cause to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of organic soybean meal originating in India.

Therefore, the case will return to the Department of Commerce, who will calculate the margins of the respective antidumping and countervailing duties.

Specifically, the USITC concluded that there is a reasonable indication that an industry in the United States suffers material injury due to imports of organic soybean meal from India, under subheadings 1208.10.00 and 2304.00.00, which is alleged to be They are sold in the United States at less than fair value and with subsidies from the Government of India.

At the beginning, on March 31, 2021, they made requests in favor of these quotas:

Organic Soybean Processors of America.

American Natural Processors, LLC.

Lester Feed & Grain Co.

Organic Production Services.

Professional Proteins Ltd.

Sheppard Grain Enterprises, LLC.

Simmons Grain Co.

Super Soy, LLC.

Tri-State Crush.

Soybean meal

This is a processed soy product that is used primarily in animal feed as a source of protein.

The vast majority are conventional (for example, they use conventional cultivation practices and are generally grown from transgenic seeds). However, small amounts of certified organic and non-GMO soy flour are produced (sometimes referred to as non-GMO and non-GMO), both voluntary certifications and sometimes referred to as identifying canned products.

In the United States, organic soybean meal (OSBM) must be certified as a product according to the organic standards of the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

OSBM generally contains more than 44% protein.

Also, soy flour includes chips, flakes and cakes that are ground for food use.

Soy flour is mixed with other ingredients (for example, corn, other flours, and vitamins) to create animal feed.

Across the industry, 97% of soybean meal is used as feed for poultry and livestock, and the remainder for food and industrial uses.

Almost exclusively, OSBM is used by the organic poultry industry (about 75% of OSBM consumption in the United States) and the organic dairy industry (about 25 percent).

