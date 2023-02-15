US Steel: 75 antidumping and countervailing duties in its favor

United States Steel Coporation (US Steel) has 75 antidumping and countervailing duties levied in the United States and the European Union (EU).

Antidumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD or anti-subsidy duties) are applied in addition to Section 232 tariffs, quotas, tariff rate quotas and the European Commission (EC) safeguard, and AD/CVD orders may continue beyond Section 232 and EC safeguard action.

US Steel continues to actively defend and maintain the 61 U.S. AD/CVD orders and 14 EU AD/CVD orders covering US Steel products in multiple proceedings before the Department of Commerce (DOC), the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), CIT, CAFC, EC and European courts, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In July 2022, the ITC voted to maintain the AD/CVD orders on corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea, and Taiwan and cold-rolled steel from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom for another five years, but voted to revoke the AD/CVD orders on cold-rolled steel from Brazil.

Then, in October 2022, the ITC voted to maintain AD/CVD orders on hot-rolled steel from Brazil.

US Steel

In October 2022, the ITC voted to maintain AD/CVD orders on hot-rolled steel from Australia, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and the United Kingdom for another five years, but voted to revoke AD/CVD orders on hot-rolled steel from Brazil.

Also, in October 2022, the ITC voted to impose new AD/CVD orders on OCTG imports from Argentina, Mexico, Korea and Russia.

Russia

In August 2022, the EC imposed definitive anti-dumping measures on imports of hot-dip galvanized steel from Russia and Turkey and announced the continuation of anti-dumping measures on imports of cold-rolled steel from China and Russia for another five years.

The EC is conducting five-year reviews of AD/CVD orders on hot-rolled steel from five countries, with a decision expected in 2023.

In April 2022, the United States suspended normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, resulting in higher than normal tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, including steel and raw materials.

In June, President Biden announced additional tariff increases on certain products from Russia, including certain steel and ferroalloy products, effective August 1, 2022.

Additional tariffs of 7.5% to 25% continue to apply to certain U.S. imports from China, including certain raw materials used in the production of steel, semi-finished and finished steel products, and steel-intensive fabricated products, pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is currently conducting a legal review of the Section 301 tariffs.

The United States and the EU are currently negotiating a sustainable global steel agreement to restore market-oriented conditions and address carbon intensity, which is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2023.