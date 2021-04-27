US imports with illegal fishing add up to US $ 2.4 billion

Imports from the United States with illegal fishing totaled $ 2.4 billion in 2019, estimated the International Trade Commission (USITC).

The USITC estimates that the United States imported $ 2.4 billion worth of fishery products derived from illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2019, or nearly 11% of total U.S. seafood imports.

The USITC also estimates that more than 13% of US imports caught at sea (“marine catch”) in 2019 are seafood that was caught using IUU fishing practices.

Among the top categories of IUU marine catch imports (by value) are imports of swimmer crab, wild-caught warm-water shrimp, yellowfin tuna, and squid.

Illegal fishing

Of the major import sources for the United States, the USITC considers China, Russia, Mexico, Vietnam, and Indonesia to be relatively significant exporters of IUU imports of marine catch to the United States, while Canada, the largest importing partner for seafood from the United States, it is not.

Products obtained from illegal fishing are often used to make fishmeal and fish oil, products that aquaculture industries depend on for food.

In addition, the USITC estimates that IUU marine capture products used in feed ingredients are equivalent to nearly 9% of the harvested weight of farmed seafood exported to the United States in 2019.

Based on the same analysis, removing IUU imports from the US market would have a positive effect on US commercial fishers, with estimated increases in US prices, landings (fish catches), and operating income for all modeled species.

Thus, the elimination of IUU imports would lead to an increase in the prices of imported seafood and a decrease in total imports, despite some increases in non-IUU imports.

U.S. imports of marine capture products by top trading partners, estimated total value and value share of IUU marine capture imports, 2019

The elimination of IUU imports would increase the total operating income of the United States commercial fishing industry by an estimated $ 60.8 million.

Finally, the United States commercial fisheries with the largest increases in operating income include those targeting warm-water shrimp, sockeye salmon, bigeye tuna, and squid.

