US downgrades its cross-border services trade: USITC

The United States decreased its trade in cross-border services in the first half of 2020, reported the International Trade Commission (USITC).

First and foremost, cross-border trade in services is that services are supplied from the territory of one member of a trade agreement to the territory of another member.

For example, in this mode are architectural design services provided by an architect in one country, via post or email, to consumers in another country.

Preliminary seasonally adjusted quarterly data for U.S. cross-border services trade from January to June 2020 (available at a broader aggregate level than the data used in the rest of this report) shows that total services exports were lower on a year-over-year basis, largely due to the 27.1% year-over-year decline during the second quarter to $ 156.6 billion.

Across three sectors, professional and management consulting services; telecommunications, computer and information services; and financial services, experienced slightly higher exports during January-March 2020 than during the same period of the previous year, all sectors experienced lower exports during April-June 2020 compared to that period in 2019.

In particular, the greatest decrease in exports was recorded in travel and passenger fares, with exports 76.4% lower between April and June 2020, than in the same period of the previous year.

Cross-border trade in services

Between April and June 2020, imports of travel and passenger fares experienced the largest drops (-94%) compared to the second quarter of 2019.

In contrast, four sectors: professional and management consulting services; insurance services; technical, commercial and other services; and air transport-services, experienced positive changes in imports during that time.

Annual statistics

The largest segment of U.S. cross-border exports and imports in 2019 was professional services, which accounted for $ 247.1 billion of all exports (29%), followed by travel services, which accounted for $ 233.5 billion of all exports. (27.4 percent).

Professional services were the second largest segment for US cross-border imports and accounted for $ 131 billion of all imports (23.2%); it was surpassed only by travel services with 182.4 billion (32.3 percent) in 2019.

Total U.S. private cross-border services imports (preliminary), by category, January to June 2019–20 (billion dollars)

Total U.S. private cross-border services exports (preliminary), by category, January to June 2019–20 (billion dollars)

6 U.S. services: Cross-border exports and imports, by country, 2019 (percent)

