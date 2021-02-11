US Customs Raise Covid-19-Related Seizures

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Increased Covid-19-Related Seizures in Fiscal Year 2020

CBP experienced a decline in trade volume in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and inbound volume decreased by 8% compared to fiscal year 2019 data.

The greatest decreases occurred in the third quarter of the fiscal year, during the months of April to June, where the volume of inflows fell almost 20 percent.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP seized a large number of Covid-19-related, counterfeit, unapproved, or substandard products that threatened the health and safety of American consumers.

These seizures included 177,356 FDA-banned Covid-19 test kits in 378 incidents; 12 million 709,390 counterfeit face masks in 352 incidents; and 38,098 chloroquine tablets in 221 incidents.

More than half of these seizures, 53%, occurred in the express delivery environment; 24% was discovered in incoming mail and approximately 51% originated in China.

Seizures

CBP also collaborated with partner government agencies to streamline medical supplies and personal protective equipment through the customs clearance process, while working to identify and intercept fraudulent, unapproved, or substandard material.

Additionally, CBP created the Covid-19 Cargo Resolution Team (CCRT), comprised of an agency-wide network of subject matter experts, which helped meet a variety of mission needs.

The CCRT evaluated incoming requests from importers and customers; coordinated with federal, state, and local government agencies; inbound shipments facilitated through ports of entry; accelerated importation of critical medical supplies; and responded directly to inquiries regarding the importation of personal protective equipment, Covid-19 test kits, ventilators, and other medical supplies.

In fiscal year 2020, the CCRT responded to 2,494 questions from the business community and facilitated the authorization of 567 flights organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and filled with critical medical supplies from legitimate suppliers and international donors.

